Origin Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position; Oppenheimer Holdings Class A (D (OPY) Shorts Increased By 9.68%

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (NYSE:OPY) had an increase of 9.68% in short interest. OPY’s SI was 134,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.68% from 122,900 shares previously. With 49,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (NYSE:OPY)’s short sellers to cover OPY’s short positions. The SI to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D’s float is 1.47%. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 52,343 shares traded. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) has declined 1.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500.

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 5.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 56,000 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 915,580 shares with $37.50M value, down from 971,580 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $206.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 7.89M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) stake by 70,500 shares to 155,300 valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 9,850 shares and now owns 70,485 shares. Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) was raised too.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. provides middle-market investment banking and full service broker-dealer services and products. The company has market cap of $356.11 million. The firm offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It has a 10.52 P/E ratio. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services.