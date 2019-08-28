Origin Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Position in Mastercard (MA) as Market Valuation Rose; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Continues to Hold Stake in Home Depot Ord (HD)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $221.95. About 2.94M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 118,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.81 million, down from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $278.24. About 1.80 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Waverton Management Ltd owns 449,892 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com holds 0.4% or 20,855 shares in its portfolio. 6,901 are owned by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security. Essex Serv Inc reported 14,993 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brighton Jones Limited Co has 0.26% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Estabrook has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New Jersey-based Highlander Management Lc has invested 0.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 66,773 shares. Moreover, Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation has 0.96% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16,426 shares. Rdl Fincl reported 15,880 shares stake. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Patten Patten Tn accumulated 30,023 shares. Garde Capital reported 1,634 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 53,000 shares to 57,060 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Price T Rowe Md has invested 1.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Redwood Invs Ltd Liability holds 61,109 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 222,177 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 119,800 shares stake. The New York-based Fagan has invested 3.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston Rech And Incorporated reported 2.7% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Acg Wealth holds 0.05% or 1,642 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 1,295 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech stated it has 22,676 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Clal Ins Enterp invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davis R M Inc accumulated 2,883 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 15,948 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 394 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).