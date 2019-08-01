Origin Asset Management Llp Lifted Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $320,040

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 50,350 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45M, up from 47,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $291.32. About 671,927 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 37,335 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, down from 38,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $7.41 during the last trading session, reaching $333.77. About 4.86 million shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS TESTING BLENDED-WING PROTOTYPE: CEO; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ALERIS – ENTERED MULTI-YR CONTRACT WITH BOEING TO SUPPLY ALUMINUM PLATE, SHEET FOR PRODUCTION OF VARIOUS AIRPLANE MODELS; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4,464 shares to 85,800 shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 101,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,200 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.