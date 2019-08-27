Origin Asset Management Llp Increased Position in Essent Group LTD (ESNT); As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Share Price Rose, Perceptive Advisors Trimmed by $74.79 Million Its Position

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 876.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 69,077 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 7,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 163,699 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $97.96. About 423,364 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 103,900 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $65.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zogenix Inc by 3.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Limited, New Jersey-based fund reported 57,827 shares. Aqr stated it has 61,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% or 534,532 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.21% or 316,540 shares. Prelude Lc reported 498 shares. 80,407 were reported by Gam Ag. Emory University holds 28,287 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.07% or 83,000 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.06% or 1.92 million shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 0% stake. Rock Springs Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 844,500 shares. Qs Investors Llc reported 2,341 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 5,383 shares.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “OSTK, NBIX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Spectrum Pharma’s (SPPI) Loss Narrows in Q2, Stock Rises – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “29 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,100 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 101,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,200 shares, and cut its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Essent Group Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results & Declares Inaugural Dividend – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Annaly Capital Management, Paramount Group, SPX, and Essent Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essent: The Essential Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.09% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 3.08M shares. Research Global Invsts invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 14,932 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. 6,329 were accumulated by Eqis Capital Inc. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation holds 5,000 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited reported 0.01% stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 45,009 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 86,583 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 160,000 are held by Axa. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). The California-based Lpl Ltd Com has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Baltimore stated it has 0.63% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 207,311 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Com. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 7,936 shares.