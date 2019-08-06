Origin Asset Management Llp Increased Position in Arista Networks (ANET) by $3.09 Million as Stock Price Declined; Holder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Upped Mcdonald’s (MCD) Stake

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 70,485 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17M, up from 60,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $13.17 during the last trading session, reaching $230.95. About 1.49 million shares traded or 51.89% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2,974 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.76M, up from 2,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $210.45. About 3.57 million shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,600 shares to 169,040 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 95,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,100 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 1,469 shares to 12,106 shares, valued at $449.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,399 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

