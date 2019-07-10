Origin Asset Management Llp Increased Holding in Autohome (ATHM); Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Lifted Its M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) Holding by $650,035

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 22,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20M, up from 328,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 723,113 shares traded or 82.91% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 83.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 70,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33 million, up from 84,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $84.05. About 676,352 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Three Exceptional Communities Now Selling at The Preserve and Audie Murphy Ranch Masterplans – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Livent Corporation (LTHM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “M.D.C. Holdings declares $0.30 dividend and 8% stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Swiss Retail Bank reported 89,158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 134,719 shares. Pnc Grp Inc accumulated 23,182 shares. Botty Invsts Lc holds 15,284 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP invested 0.03% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Ww Invsts owns 967,528 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks stated it has 20,923 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp owns 146,000 shares. Invesco invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 16,841 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 159,974 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation accumulated 47,265 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 213,621 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 75,870 shares to 969,780 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 17,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,335 shares, and cut its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 153,900 shares to 7,441 shares, valued at $381,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,400 shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc.