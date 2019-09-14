Origin Asset Management Llp Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Raised as Shares Declined; Bowling Portfolio Management Has Boosted Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $3.39 Million

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 103.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 12,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 23,599 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66M, up from 11,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 77.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 709,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.66M, up from 915,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,750 shares to 10,980 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 167,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,200 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7,487 shares to 41,339 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 32,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,946 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

