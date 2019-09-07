Origin Asset Management Llp Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Boosted by $13.23 Million as Valuation Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Compton Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Market Value Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 72,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 308,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.36M, up from 236,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 31,000 shares to 96,400 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 153,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,441 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.