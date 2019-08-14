Origin Asset Management Llp Has Upped Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stake By $3.66 Million; Dorman Products (DORM) Shorts Increased By 1.95%

Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) had an increase of 1.95% in short interest. DORM’s SI was 2.63 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.95% from 2.58M shares previously. With 160,500 avg volume, 16 days are for Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM)’s short sellers to cover DORM’s short positions. The SI to Dorman Products Inc’s float is 9.72%. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 122,834 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) stake by 1305.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp acquired 53,000 shares as Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)’s stock rose 16.29%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 57,060 shares with $3.96M value, up from 4,060 last quarter. Asbury Automotive Group Inc now has $1.73B valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 89,311 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 15/05/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q REV. $1.61B, EST. $1.58B; 10/04/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 New Jersey Drug Treatment Centers Directory Expansion Continues With Asbury Park; 15/03/2018 – Abrams Capital Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Asbury Automotive; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL USED VEHICLE REVENUE $484.6 MLN VS $461.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUE $857.1 MLN VS $832.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Bd Adopts Corporate Governance Guideline Imposing Maximum 5-Year Term for Chairman; 16/04/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain

Among 2 analysts covering Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury Automotive Group had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) rating on Monday, May 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8700 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $9500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 46,400 shares to 36,400 valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 73,400 shares and now owns 134,280 shares. Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 221,316 shares. Chicago Equity Lc has 95,715 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 6,692 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 1,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco accumulated 46,666 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Moody Bancorporation Trust Division holds 0% or 69 shares. First Trust LP holds 0% or 19,076 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 24,464 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 10,369 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) or 49,063 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny holds 0.03% or 14,308 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd has 0.31% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 6,600 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. It has a 21.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware.