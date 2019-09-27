Origin Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Shorts at RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB ORDINARY SHARE (RSLBF) Raised By 0.84%

RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:RSLBF) had an increase of 0.84% in short interest. RSLBF’s SI was 60,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.84% from 59,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 602 days are for RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:RSLBF)’s short sellers to cover RSLBF’s short positions. It closed at $19.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 43.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 126,500 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 162,100 shares with $8.87M value, down from 288,600 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $206.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 6.83M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 12.19% above currents $49.29 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5600 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, August 15 report. Nomura maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”.

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) stake by 89,800 shares to 158,877 valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) stake by 70,400 shares and now owns 86,677 shares. Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.09B for 16.65 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Highland Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 519,696 shares. Brinker Cap Inc owns 295,065 shares. Cumberland Advsrs holds 5,550 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Whittier has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Opus Inv holds 136,000 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,383 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc reported 66,815 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Addison Cap accumulated 29,969 shares or 1.14% of the stock. First Fiduciary Counsel stated it has 4.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 0.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 229,526 shares. Cim Investment Mangement owns 22,382 shares. 1.63M were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. 452,918 were reported by Raymond James Na. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co invested in 130,202 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,434 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

More notable recent RaySearch Laboratories AB (OTCMKTS:publ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Senator calls for public auction of midband satellite spectrum – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MedMen: Welcome, PharmaCann – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berenberg upgrades Swedish telecoms – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about RaySearch Laboratories AB (OTCMKTS:publ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SK Hynix: DRAM’s Heyday Is Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese Garment Manufacturer Addentax Proposes IPO Terms – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.