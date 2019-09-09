Origin Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $561,600; Vigilant Capital Management Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co LTD (TSM) Upped by $450,680 as Stock Price Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 327,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.58 million, down from 331,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.11M shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 11,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 352,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 341,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 4.47M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,105 shares to 2,942 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,548 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19,200 shares to 105,200 shares, valued at $14.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 149,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.