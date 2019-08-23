Origin Asset Management Llp Has Raised Its Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) as Shares Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose While Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Upped Its Position

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 94,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 325,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.73M, up from 230,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 1.88 million shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 16,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 149,074 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 132,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $96.49. About 4.94 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 11,700 shares to 114,700 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 46,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 14,000 shares to 2,870 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 104,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 698,734 shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.