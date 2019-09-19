Origin Asset Management Llp Has Raised Its Radian Group (RDN) Stake; Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Rose While Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position by $704,730

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 232,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.52 million, down from 237,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $133.91. About 6.98M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 432.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 70,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 86,677 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 16,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 713,041 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 240 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 751,354 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 70,801 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.03% or 5.11M shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 4.02 million shares. Bruni J V & invested 9.38% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 469,687 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Prtn has invested 0.04% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Signaturefd Lc stated it has 83 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 143,688 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0% or 51,538 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Moreover, Los Angeles Equity has 0.04% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 3,282 shares.

More notable recent Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Radian Announces Addition of Two New Directors, Retirement of One Director and Expansion of Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BTIG sees private mortgage insurers attractively valued – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Radian Announces Closing of $562 Million Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Radian Introduces RADAR® Rates, a New MI Pricing Option – Business Wire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Radian reports $334.5M of notes tendered, to redeem rest of 2020 notes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 78,500 shares to 286,500 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 63,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,700 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Com stated it has 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clifford Swan Counsel Lc holds 225,821 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Va has invested 3.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ims Capital Mgmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ckw Grp Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,060 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chickasaw Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 18,096 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Noesis Mangement invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,345 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Peconic Partners Ltd accumulated 40,000 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communications holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,645 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability reported 88,206 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Cadinha Commerce Lc accumulated 53,560 shares.