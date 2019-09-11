Origin Asset Management Llp Has Raised Its Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Position by $4.73 Million; As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Holder Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Holding by $34.48 Million

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $176.35. About 15.07M shares traded or 124.30% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 68,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 205,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31 million, up from 137,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 862,157 shares traded or 34.35% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,500 shares to 118,100 shares, valued at $27.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,559 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12B for 30.83 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

