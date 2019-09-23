Origin Asset Management Llp Has Raised Its Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY) by $14.35 Million as Stock Rose; American Express (AXP) Share Price Rose While Cohen Klingenstein Has Trimmed Its Stake

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 6.05 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.76M, up from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 14.94M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Welcomes Infosys’ Announcement of Plans to Create a Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ASSETS AMOUNTING TO 20.60 BLN RUPEES, LIABILITIES OF INR 3.24 BLN IN RESPECT OF DISPOSAL GROUP RECLASSIFIED, PRESENTED AS “HELD FOR SALE”; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Right execution of strategy to decide Infosys chief Salil Parekh’s future; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Expects This FY Revenue to Grow 6%-8% at Constant Currency; 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 16/05/2018 – Infosys Finacle Pioneers Blockchain-Based Trade Network in India in Consortium with Seven Leading Banks; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 USD SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 16,500 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 213,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.30M, down from 229,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $96.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 5.34M shares traded or 56.39% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Cybersecurity a Board Room Imperative in Nearly 50 Percent of Global Enterprises – PRNewswire" on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Infosys Limited (INFY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Infosys Announces the Launch of the Live Enterprise Suite – PRNewswire" published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Infosys Inaugurates Arizona Technology and Innovation Center – PRNewswire" with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 6,779 shares to 42,674 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 32,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,885 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

