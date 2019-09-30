Origin Asset Management Llp Has Raised Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $10.53 Million; Greenwich Wealth Management Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Raised as Market Value Declined

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 15,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 33,471 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 17,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 164.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 250,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 402,919 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04 million, up from 152,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Sky TV Bid Belies a Shift Away From Video in the U.S; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 23/04/2018 – Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.29% or 4.98 million shares. 12,709 are held by Jag Management Ltd Company. Coastline Tru invested in 1.15% or 186,913 shares. 38,493 were accumulated by Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corporation. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York owns 9,688 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 1.15% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 675,309 shares. Lakeview Cap Ltd holds 0.12% or 4,984 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.76% or 69,475 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Llc owns 1.46 million shares for 4.55% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset holds 0.72% or 892,626 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 102,837 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Private Mngmt Group Inc reported 309,075 shares. Jcic Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Verition Fund Management Lc owns 53,848 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 112,365 shares or 0.7% of the stock.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $898.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,750 shares to 10,980 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 147,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,940 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comcast gets new Street-high target – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Charter Communications Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Roku Stock Looks Poised to Be Acquired – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Law and Order’ video deal could set standard – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, ADBE, BYND – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) by 610,353 shares to 53,914 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PreMarket Prep Recap: Micron Earnings, Wells Fargo’s New CEO – Benzinga” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Down. but Nasdaq Falls Harder – Barron’s” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Buy Roku Stock on the Dip After Streaming TV Competition Selloff? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 24, 2019.