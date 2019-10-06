Origin Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Position by $3.60 Million; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Share Value Rose, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 117,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 382,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 1.85M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 161,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13 million, down from 205,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 884,331 shares traded or 31.46% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $898.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 250,648 shares to 402,919 shares, valued at $17.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 187,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $137.38 million for 11.22 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup owns 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 69,253 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,459 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1,571 shares. 25,405 are owned by Cibc Asset. Amer Century, Missouri-based fund reported 2.12 million shares. 83,414 are held by Natixis Advsr Lp. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 425,998 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc has invested 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 11,856 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Soros Fund Lc reported 1.03% stake. Prudential reported 0.08% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). 157,322 are held by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Comm reported 15,900 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Com has 7,700 shares.

