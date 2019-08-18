Origin Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake By $5.98 Million; Image Systems (ISNS)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Image Systems Corporation (ISNS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.50, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 3 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 4 sold and reduced holdings in Image Systems Corporation. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 746,136 shares, down from 780,790 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Image Systems Corporation in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 41.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp acquired 94,900 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 325,400 shares with $20.73M value, up from 230,500 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $11.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 1.24 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA

White Pine Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. for 10,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 27,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 207,871 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 49,057 shares.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.975. About 4,380 shares traded or 48.78% up from the average. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) has risen 19.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.05% the S&P500.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.41 million. It operates in two divisions, Intersection and Highway. It has a 11.33 P/E ratio. The firm offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

More notable recent Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Image Sensing Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ISNS) 21% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Image Sensing Systems Announces 2019 Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Image Sensing Systems Announces 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Image Sensing Systems Announces 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Image Sensing Systems Names Joseph P. Daly as a Director – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Axa reported 0.02% stake. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Nj has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Aperio Grp Limited Liability reported 29,031 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri reported 20,400 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.56M shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Delphi Mgmt Ma owns 3,175 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership reported 22,114 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.09% or 476,711 shares. Stephens Ar reported 6,153 shares stake. Thornburg Invest Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 491,437 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc accumulated 50,160 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 48.51% above currents $45.45 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $6500 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.