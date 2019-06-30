Origin Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $3.08 Million; Cleararc Capital Raised Position in Home Depot (HD) by $1.53 Million

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 41.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 8,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 19,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $207.97. About 11.07 million shares traded or 171.72% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 42,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,600 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18M, up from 264,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 7.80 million shares traded or 172.62% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 287,455 shares or 1.69% of the stock. 450,255 were reported by Cibc Markets. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Secor Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cap Fund Mngmt, a France-based fund reported 24,202 shares. Sarasin And Llp accumulated 0.54% or 146,678 shares. Prudential Finance Inc has 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.07 million shares. Ntv Asset Management Llc invested in 0.44% or 8,108 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 584,392 shares. Moreover, Pure Finance Advsrs has 0.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Monarch Cap Management accumulated 42,045 shares or 2.93% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Mngmt has invested 0.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 12,684 shares. Castleark Llc stated it has 0.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Com has 0.2% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 124,374 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 0.08% or 10,261 shares. Evercore Wealth Management holds 0.06% or 25,035 shares. Indiana-based Old Natl Bancorp In has invested 0.41% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 212,052 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp reported 71,785 shares. Jlb And Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6,970 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc invested in 129,912 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Madison Inv stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Avalon Advsr Limited Com has 0.37% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 96 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Llc holds 0.35% or 20,676 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich has invested 1.22% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Whittier Of Nevada Inc accumulated 622 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.24% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,100 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 39,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,600 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since January 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.24 million activity. $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were bought by Snyder Barbara R. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $1.20M was made by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30. 12,000 shares were sold by Sauerland John P, worth $783,240 on Friday, January 25.