Origin Asset Management Llp Has Increased Position in Oshkosh (OSK) as Stock Price Declined; Mastercard (MA) Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $2.22 Million

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 4086.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 121,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,268 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, up from 2,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $86.09. About 423,902 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.88 billion for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,802 shares to 99,457 shares, valued at $18.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.09 million activity. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.26 million was sold by Jones Wilson R. Sagehorn David M. sold $2.31M worth of stock or 29,200 shares. On Friday, February 1 Cortina Ignacio A sold $373,300 worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 5,000 shares.

