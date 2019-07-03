Origin Asset Management Llp Has Increased Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake; Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Shorts Raised By 10.31%

Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) had an increase of 10.31% in short interest. AVB’s SI was 2.05M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.31% from 1.85M shares previously. With 614,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)’s short sellers to cover AVB’s short positions. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $209.33. About 391,394 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB)

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 45.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp acquired 17,000 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 25.78%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 54,250 shares with $22.28 million value, up from 37,250 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $34.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $318.39. About 543,303 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, January 4. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Piper Jaffray. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25.

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) stake by 31,000 shares to 96,400 valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $54.78 million activity. GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L sold 1,791 shares worth $734,310. Sanofi sold $54.04M worth of stock or 131,115 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.65 billion. As of January 31, 2009, the firm owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 28.89 P/E ratio. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities.

Among 4 analysts covering AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AvalonBay Communities had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $205 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25.