Origin Asset Management Llp Has Increased Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position By $2.67 Million; Family Management Has Boosted By $670,902 Its Citigroup (C) Stake

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) stake by 876.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp acquired 62,000 shares as Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 69,077 shares with $3.00 million value, up from 7,077 last quarter. Essent Group Ltd now has $4.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 44,857 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M

Family Management Corp increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 27.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp acquired 10,821 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Family Management Corp holds 50,249 shares with $3.13 million value, up from 39,428 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $140.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 3.12M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds; 20/04/2018 – Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 37.86% above currents $62.38 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Family Management Corp decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 26,192 shares to 44,806 valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 57,751 shares and now owns 98,424 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bancshares accumulated 113,144 shares. 637,258 are held by Foundry Partners Limited Liability. Bell Retail Bank holds 5,295 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com owns 5,710 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt Communication holds 25,431 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.09% or 57,590 shares. Jnba Advsrs has 1,043 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shell Asset Management invested in 0.34% or 246,987 shares. Crystal Rock Mngmt has invested 7.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Arrow Financial Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,500 shares. 14.82M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.11% or 156,936 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.68% or 87,735 shares in its portfolio. 16.05M are held by Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag invested 0.04% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Zeke Llc invested in 19,869 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Sterling Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 29,827 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested 0.03% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Texas-based Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Renaissance Limited Liability Company invested in 31,061 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 55,085 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 5,850 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.02% stake. 15,659 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. Fil holds 169,011 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt owns 110,884 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 9,600 shares to 169,040 valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Asgn Inc stake by 110,200 shares and now owns 5,738 shares. Pra Health Sciences Inc was reduced too.

