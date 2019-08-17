Origin Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding; Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Shorts Raised By 12.08%

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) had an increase of 12.08% in short interest. TPX’s SI was 7.07 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.08% from 6.31M shares previously. With 811,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)’s short sellers to cover TPX’s short positions. The SI to Tempur Sealy International Inc’s float is 13.2%. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 1.29M shares traded or 62.30% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 12.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 21,700 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 152,271 shares with $6.09 million value, down from 173,971 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $196.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 12.07M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.09 billion. It operates through two divisions, North America and International. It has a 33.07 P/E ratio. The firm provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products.

Among 6 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Int`l (NYSE:TPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tempur Sealy Int`l has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $78’s average target is 4.46% above currents $74.67 stock price. Tempur Sealy Int`l had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Loop Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Wedbush maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $83 target. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Raises Tempur Sealy’s Target Price On Strong Q2, Positive Outlook – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 2,823 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited reported 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). First Interstate National Bank invested in 0.06% or 4,794 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,401 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited has 408,871 shares. Sei Invs owns 11,266 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0% or 17,962 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 51,790 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc stated it has 316,715 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 0.03% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 228,498 shares. London Com Of Virginia accumulated 292,440 shares. 17,843 were accumulated by U S Glob Investors. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,912 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 56,707 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 9,850 shares to 70,485 valued at $22.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 11,800 shares and now owns 58,800 shares. Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 12.90% above currents $43.18 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5000 target. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 29.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal cancels release of ‘The Hunt’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “It’s Never Too Early for Halloween at Disney World – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ITC to review judge’s Comcast-TiVo patent ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Matter to Netflix in the Long Run – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 17, 2019.