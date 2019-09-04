Origin Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $3.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Comerica (CMA) Share Value Declined, Wealthtrust Fairport Upped Position

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 208.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 30,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 45,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 14,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 373,389 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – EXPECTS GROWTH IN AVERAGE LOANS IN LINE WITH REAL GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 42,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 307,600 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18 million, up from 264,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 238,024 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.23 million were accumulated by Savings Bank Of America De. Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Berkshire Asset Management Pa holds 0.28% or 45,592 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Invest has invested 0.39% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il has invested 1.6% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cap Fin Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Morgan Stanley reported 2.38 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 525,873 shares stake. Lafayette Invs invested 3.32% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.18% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 476,001 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Company holds 5,843 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Comm accumulated 30,597 shares. 9,722 were accumulated by Cypress Management Limited (Wy).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 68,100 shares to 86,200 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,800 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

