Origin Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Stake in Anthem (ANTM) as Share Value Rose; Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Position Has Lifted by Muzinich & Company

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 695,382 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 50,350 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45M, up from 47,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.08M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6,800 shares to 76,800 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,400 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.