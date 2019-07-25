Origin Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Landstar Sys (LSTR) Stake by $4.50 Million; Market Value Declined; Cohen Lawrence B Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Holding as Stock Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 39.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,485 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, down from 104,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 330,535 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,506 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 133,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 14.47M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 62,000 shares to 69,077 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Landstar Names New Chief Commercial Officer – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Shares Gain – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Would Love To Own Landstar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,198 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company has 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 109 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 3,945 shares. First Mercantile Company owns 0.12% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 4,640 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 16,387 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.02% or 347,220 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% or 15,800 shares in its portfolio. 101,380 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. 39,072 are held by Zacks Invest. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 25,736 shares. Hennessy holds 0.74% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) or 144,900 shares. The New York-based American Grp has invested 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd accumulated 86,727 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 5,291 shares. Burney holds 71,620 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 7,306 shares to 20,650 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $282,540 activity.