Origin Asset Management Llp Cut Position in Landstar Sys (LSTR) by $4.50 Million as Stock Price Declined; Tenaris S A (TS) Shares Rose While Fiera Capital Has Boosted Position

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 76,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 548,903 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, up from 472,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 1.34 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 39.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,485 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, down from 104,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 277,682 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 22,516 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $28.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,933 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,736 are held by Blair William Communications Il. Pnc Serv Gru Incorporated Inc stated it has 38,665 shares. Sei Invests Co reported 46,815 shares stake. Comerica Bankshares holds 26,060 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 9,009 shares. Trexquant Inv LP invested 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 595 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 513,655 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.62% or 390,416 shares in its portfolio. Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 228,651 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 27,166 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc invested in 181,250 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 85,800 shares to 506,400 shares, valued at $13.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).