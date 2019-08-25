Origin Asset Management Llp Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $2.64 Million; CALMARE THERAPEUTICS (CTTC) Shorts Increased By 5.93%

CALMARE THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:CTTC) had an increase of 5.93% in short interest. CTTC’s SI was 12,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.93% from 11,800 shares previously. With 33,000 avg volume, 0 days are for CALMARE THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:CTTC)’s short sellers to cover CTTC’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.0054 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1244. About 7,800 shares traded. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 14.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 19,000 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 113,598 shares with $15.88 million value, down from 132,598 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $337.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 17.30% above currents $127.73 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 3,291 shares. Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability holds 3,008 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Limited accumulated 0.06% or 1,721 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability has 100 shares. Franklin Resource reported 10.38 million shares. Boys Arnold & Co reported 71,661 shares. Regentatlantic Limited reported 1.74% stake. Cibc Ww Corporation invested in 1.23% or 1.08 million shares. Yorktown & Research reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,227 shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 20,187 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt holds 64,269 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Co holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 81,387 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 3.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 77,388 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 19,700 shares to 365,000 valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 3,150 shares and now owns 50,350 shares. Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) was raised too.