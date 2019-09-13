Origin Asset Management Llp Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $6.83 Million; Stock Price Declined; Arga Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.07 Million

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 162,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87M, down from 288,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.83. About 1.72M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 23,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278,000, down from 25,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 3.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.83 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $898.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 117,000 shares to 344,135 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 192,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.