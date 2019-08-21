Origin Asset Management Llp Cut By $573,300 Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Position; Lodge Hill Capital Has Trimmed Deere & Co (DE) Stake

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 60.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 94,160 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 60,833 shares with $9.72M value, down from 154,993 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $48.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $154.43. About 639,630 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 9.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 11,700 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock rose 4.21%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 114,700 shares with $5.65 million value, down from 126,400 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $7.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 892,800 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

Among 14 analysts covering Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Deere & Co has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 9.95% above currents $154.43 stock price. Deere & Co had 25 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 1 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Jefferies upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, June 24. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $19000 target. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of DE in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Underweight” rating. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Among 3 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HollyFrontier has $61 highest and $45 lowest target. $53’s average target is 15.17% above currents $46.02 stock price. HollyFrontier had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider MYERS FRANKLIN bought $124,300.

