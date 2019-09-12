Origin Asset Management Llp Cut Biogen Idec (BIIB) Stake; Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameris Bancorp has $4500 highest and $4500 lowest target. $45’s average target is 16.43% above currents $38.65 stock price. Ameris Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of ABCB in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. See Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform New Target: $45.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) stake by 33.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 19,700 shares as Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 39,100 shares with $9.14M value, down from 58,800 last quarter. Biogen Idec Inc now has $43.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $231.92. About 1.28M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Advisors Lc accumulated 1,210 shares. 1,284 were reported by Alta Cap Management Llc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 10,659 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 145,028 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 1,881 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fmr Lc has 2.04M shares. Bp Public Limited Company reported 20,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 75 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cim Lc invested in 13,562 shares or 1.09% of the stock. 1832 Asset LP has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada accumulated 0.22% or 13,443 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department stated it has 185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J had bought 118,342 shares worth $27.21 million on Tuesday, April 30.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 16.78% above currents $231.92 stock price. Biogen Inc had 31 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, March 21. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $275 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $28500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Mizuho maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $416 target. Mizuho downgraded the shares of BIIB in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Guggenheim maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.54B for 7.04 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 250,648 shares to 402,919 valued at $17.04 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) stake by 70,400 shares and now owns 86,677 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial clients primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It has a 11.2 P/E ratio. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity. Shares for $30,000 were bought by McCague Elizabeth A.

The stock increased 2.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 230,283 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold Ameris Bancorp shares while 37 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 5.96% more from 40.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0% or 408 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Sei Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 9,866 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 252,010 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P reported 0% stake. Raymond James invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Ls Investment Llc holds 1,199 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 754,849 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 54,629 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). 1,892 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Benjamin F Edwards & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 100 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 877,935 shares. 1492 Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 5,155 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 135,000 shares.