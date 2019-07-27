Origin Asset Management Llp Continues to Hold Stake in Biogen Idec (BIIB); As Novartisagsponadr (NVS) Stock Price Rose, Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Decreased Position by $2.30 Million

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,800 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94 billion market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Novartisagsponadr (NVS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 23,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 448,075 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.08M, down from 472,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Novartisagsponadr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.67M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – Novartis: New Indication Approved Under FDA Priority Review Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 12/03/2018 – #2 — more changes at the top Operations head Wyss exits Novartis, giving way to new structure and a string of promotions $NVS; 16/05/2018 – Novartis General Counsel Out Over Cohen Contract (Video); 09/05/2018 – Chris Geidner: BREAKING: Novartis – one of the companies that paid Michael Cohen’s company last year – says it was; 20/04/2018 – New Novartis analyses at AAN show siponimod’s efficacy on disability and cognition in secondary progressive MS patients; 09/04/2018 – ? Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 09/04/2018 – Top 3 stories today: #1 UPDATED: Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshirehathawayclb (BRKB) by 13,820 shares to 79,122 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstonegrouplp (NYSE:BX) by 134,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Waltdisneycompany (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.23% or 97,940 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 1,657 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sprott has 0.77% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 15,000 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt reported 104 shares stake. 9,300 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 1,805 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 68,628 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Commerce Lc holds 27 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has invested 0.52% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 9,288 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 33,252 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Manchester Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,139 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dillon Associates has invested 0.22% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability holds 18,691 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 68,100 shares to 86,200 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 101,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,200 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).