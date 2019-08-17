Origin Asset Management Llp Boosted Stake in Aflac (AFL) by $985,000 as Stock Rose; Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Market Value Declined While Tygh Capital Management Cut Position

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 151,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 400,018 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 551,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 239,538 shares traded or 57.44% up from the average. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 365,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 345,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 2.73 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 11,700 shares to 114,700 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors invested in 240 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Incorporated Oh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 83,461 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd holds 0.09% or 19,763 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.01% or 4,410 shares. Georgia-based Marco Investment Management Lc has invested 1% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 16,768 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 140,806 are held by Utah Retirement System. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 572 shares. 349,611 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. Lifeplan Gru holds 0.08% or 2,951 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 1.37 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Ariel Ltd Com reported 1.01% stake. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Company owns 8,000 shares. 21,020 are owned by Willingdon Wealth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Limited Liability Company owns 40,830 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 10,750 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management holds 28,822 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 8,709 shares. 69,545 were reported by Systematic Fin Mngmt L P. Amer Interest Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Chicago Equity Ltd Company has 47,620 shares. Tygh Capital Mngmt Inc holds 400,018 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. 64,568 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Panagora Asset Management invested in 65,002 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 983 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.01% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 108,878 shares. Northern stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 1.33M shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (NYSE:AIN) by 32,502 shares to 97,478 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 63,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).