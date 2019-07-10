Origin Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Position; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) as Valuation Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $125.72. About 1.21 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 91,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 382,325 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 473,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 19,509 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 12.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 151,300 shares to 609,300 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 124,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.61 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Com Llc has invested 1.48% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 378,712 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 1,209 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0% or 701 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 19,680 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 118,180 shares. Stieven Advisors LP invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Fsi Gp Ltd Liability holds 140,537 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Com owns 79,289 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Millennium Ltd invested in 29,713 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 30,610 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 1.14 million shares stake.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $211,600 activity. DERRICO GEORGIA S also bought $72,348 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) on Tuesday, January 29. 1,350 shares valued at $20,632 were bought by KABBASH CHARLES A on Tuesday, January 29. 1,500 shares were bought by STEVENS WILLIAM H, worth $8,250. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $11,000 was made by LAGOS WILLIAM H on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $33,971 were bought by Biagas John Fitzgerald. COOK WILLIAM RAND bought $9,978 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) on Wednesday, January 30.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,300 shares to 160,559 shares, valued at $25.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 520,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).