Origin Agritech Limited (SEED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

As Farm Products businesses, Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech Limited 6 0.00 N/A -5.42 0.00 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 27 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Origin Agritech Limited and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech Limited 0.00% -223.2% -37.7% Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.75 shows that Origin Agritech Limited is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 0.82 beta which is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Origin Agritech Limited and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.4% and 65.9%. Insiders owned 38.7% of Origin Agritech Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Origin Agritech Limited -4.5% -6.12% -15.08% -14.42% -36.48% 6.77% Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 18.15% 11.51% 3.02% -3.84% -25.2% 7.29%

For the past year Origin Agritech Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. beats Origin Agritech Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers hybrid varieties of corn, rice, and canola seeds. The company distributes its products to farmers through distributors and retailers. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as strawberries, plantains, and mangos. The company also provides prepared food products comprising prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, other beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.