Origin Agritech Limited (SEED)’s Financial Results Comparing With CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

As Farm Products businesses, Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) and CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech Limited 6 0.00 N/A -5.42 0.00 CHS Inc. 28 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Origin Agritech Limited and CHS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech Limited 0.00% -223.2% -37.7% CHS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Origin Agritech Limited and CHS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.4% and 21.01% respectively. Origin Agritech Limited’s share owned by insiders are 38.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Origin Agritech Limited -4.5% -6.12% -15.08% -14.42% -36.48% 6.77% CHS Inc. -1.47% 0.31% -1.01% -0.8% -4.99% 6.61%

For the past year Origin Agritech Limited was more bullish than CHS Inc.

Summary

CHS Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Origin Agritech Limited.

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers hybrid varieties of corn, rice, and canola seeds. The company distributes its products to farmers through distributors and retailers. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase or resale of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; loans to individual producers; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.