Origin Agritech Limited (SEED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) and Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Farm Products industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech Limited 6 0.00 N/A -5.42 0.00 Adecoagro S.A. 7 0.87 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Origin Agritech Limited and Adecoagro S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) and Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech Limited 0.00% -223.2% -37.7% Adecoagro S.A. 0.00% -3.8% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.75 shows that Origin Agritech Limited is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Adecoagro S.A.’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.58 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Origin Agritech Limited and Adecoagro S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Adecoagro S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Adecoagro S.A.’s potential upside is 42.86% and its consensus price target is $8.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Origin Agritech Limited and Adecoagro S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 8.4% and 67.8% respectively. 38.7% are Origin Agritech Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Origin Agritech Limited -4.5% -6.12% -15.08% -14.42% -36.48% 6.77% Adecoagro S.A. -1.6% -4.93% -1.6% -9.88% -20.68% -3.02%

For the past year Origin Agritech Limited has 6.77% stronger performance while Adecoagro S.A. has -3.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Adecoagro S.A. beats Origin Agritech Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers hybrid varieties of corn, rice, and canola seeds. The company distributes its products to farmers through distributors and retailers. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, which comprised 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,880 milking cows in Argentina; 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 11.2 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 MW of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg.