Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) and Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) Contrasting side by side

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) and Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Farm Products. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech Limited 6 0.00 N/A -5.42 0.00 Limoneira Company 21 2.42 N/A 0.15 131.06

Table 1 demonstrates Origin Agritech Limited and Limoneira Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Origin Agritech Limited and Limoneira Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech Limited 0.00% -223.2% -37.7% Limoneira Company 0.00% 1.2% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.75 beta indicates that Origin Agritech Limited is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Limoneira Company’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Origin Agritech Limited and Limoneira Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Limoneira Company 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Limoneira Company’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 27.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.4% of Origin Agritech Limited shares and 59.5% of Limoneira Company shares. 38.7% are Origin Agritech Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Limoneira Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Origin Agritech Limited -4.5% -6.12% -15.08% -14.42% -36.48% 6.77% Limoneira Company 7.2% 1.12% -12.97% -8.76% -23.21% 1.23%

For the past year Origin Agritech Limited has stronger performance than Limoneira Company

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Limoneira Company beats Origin Agritech Limited.

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers hybrid varieties of corn, rice, and canola seeds. The company distributes its products to farmers through distributors and retailers. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others. It has approximately 4,600 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura and Tulare Counties in California and in Yuma County, Arizona. The Other Agribusiness segment grows avocado; oranges; and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, olives, and wine grapes. This segment has approximately 1,000 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,400 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and approximately 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. The Rental Operations segment rents residential housing units; and commercial properties, such as office buildings and a multi-use facility consisting of a retail convenience store, gas station, car wash, and quick-serve restaurant, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. It is also involved in organic recycling operations. The Real Estate Development segment develops parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.