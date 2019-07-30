Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Both Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.90 N/A -1.40 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Orgenesis Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -3.85% weaker performance while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.