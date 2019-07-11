Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

We are comparing Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.79 N/A -1.40 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orgenesis Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk & Volatility

Orgenesis Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 22.2% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares. 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.