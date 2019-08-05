Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Both Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.97 N/A -1.42 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 94.68 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Orgenesis Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orgenesis Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has stronger performance than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.