Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Both Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.79 N/A -1.40 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orgenesis Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orgenesis Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Risk & Volatility

Orgenesis Inc.’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.75 beta and it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has stronger performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.