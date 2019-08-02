Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.91 N/A -1.42 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 11.38 N/A -1.94 0.00

Demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 32.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 99.4% respectively. About 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.