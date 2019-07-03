Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Both Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.63 N/A -1.40 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Immuron Limited.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Immuron Limited.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.