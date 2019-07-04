Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Both Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.65 N/A -1.40 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 260.54 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 13.6 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -3.85% weaker performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.