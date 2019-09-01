Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.94 N/A -1.42 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.41 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk and Volatility

Orgenesis Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s beta is 2.82 which is 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Orgenesis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orgenesis Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 8.7%. Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.45%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.