Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 4 0.00 12.75M -1.42 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 44.47 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Orgenesis Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 285,490,371.70% -80.3% -30.4% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that Orgenesis Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Editas Medicine Inc. has a 2.51 beta which is 151.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. Its rival Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Orgenesis Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Orgenesis Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 113.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 78.9% respectively. 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.