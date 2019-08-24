Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.84 N/A -1.42 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Orgenesis Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.26 shows that Orgenesis Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $66, which is potential 405.36% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. About 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. was less bearish than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.