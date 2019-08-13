Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Both Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.93 N/A -1.42 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 109.21 N/A -5.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Orgenesis Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orgenesis Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.26 shows that Orgenesis Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Albireo Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.5 beta which makes it 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Orgenesis Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62 consensus target price and a 174.09% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.45%. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.