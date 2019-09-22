Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Since Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.74 N/A -1.42 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.55 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Orgenesis Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orgenesis Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 23.4%. Insiders owned 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. was less bearish than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.